Diwali: Tips to avoid bloating during festive season

By Radhika Bhirani
Published Oct 25, 2024
The Diwali festive season is a time for celebration, but it often comes with indulgences that can leave us feeling bloated and sluggish. Between all the family gatherings, parties, and festive treats, don't forget to follow these tips to avoid bloating!
The party season can be a lot about booze, but make sure you also drink plenty of water! This will not just help you avoid dehydration, but also assist your body in flushing out excess sodium and food quicker.
Stay Hydrated
High sodium foods are common during celebrations, leading to water retention. Swap the salt for flavorful herbs like basil, parsley, oregano, or spices like black pepper and chili to reduce bloating.
Mind Your Salt Intake
Festive meals often include starchy carbohydrates such as potatoes, rice and bread, which can spike your blood sugar and leave you feeling sluggish. Opt for complex carbs such as whole grains and veggies instead to maintain your energy levels.
Avoid Heavy Carbohydrates
Give your digestive system a break by eating fresh, low-glycemic fruits like apples, oranges, and papayas. Add in raw veggies or vegetable juices to help detoxify your body after heavy meals.
Detox with Fruits & Veggies
Yogurt contains probiotics that support gut health and improve digestion, making it a great remedy for bloating. It will help you to keep your gut health balanced.
Eat Probiotic-Rich Yogurt
Sweets are irresistable, we know! But excess sugar intake can lead to weight gain, high blood sugar levels, affect the skin and even drain out energy. It may be better to consume these in moderation.
Don't overindulge in sweets
While it’s tempting to skip workouts during the festive season, exercising can do wonders to boost your mood and relieve that sluggish feeling. Get active the next day to feel more energized and reduce bloating.
Move More
Are Diwali parties keeping you up late? Late nights can leave you feeling tired and cranky the next day, which can make bloating worse. A good night’s sleep, paired with nutritious foods and proper hydration, will help your body bounce back.
Sleep Well