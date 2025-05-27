5 Disadvantages Of Eating Pumpkin Seeds

By Aayushi Gupta
Published May 27, 2025
Pumpkin seeds are packed with protein, healthy fats, fibre, and other vitamins and minerals. But overconsumption is not good. Know the 5 side effects of eating too many pumpkin seeds.
Digestive Problems
Pumpkin seeds are high in fibre, which is good for digestion in small amounts. However, eating too much can cause stomach pain, gas, or even diarrhoea.
Weight Gain
Pumpkin seeds are high in calories and fats. While they are healthy fats, eating too many can still lead to weight gain. So, make sure you consume pumpkin seeds in moderation and exercise for weight loss.
Allergy
Some people are allergic to pumpkin seeds. Symptoms can include throat irritation, coughing, and even headaches. You may also notice skin rashes, hives, and eczema.
Low Blood Pressure
Pumpkin seeds can help lower blood pressure. This is usually good, but if you already have low blood pressure (hypotension), eating too much can make it drop even more. This can make you feel dizzy or weak.
Harmful to Kids
Small children might choke on pumpkin seeds because they are hard and small. Also, their digestive systems are more sensitive, so too many seeds can upset their stomachs due high fibre content.
Pumpkin seeds with curd—A healthy combination you didn’t know you needed