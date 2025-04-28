By Aayushi Gupta
9 Diet Tips To Lower Cholesterol Levels

High cholesterol means there is too much of a fatty substance in your blood, which can clog arteries and raise your risk of heart disease. However, following these 9 diet tips can help manage cholesterol levels and protect your heart.

Saturated and trans fats can raise your bad cholesterol (LDL). These are often found in fried foods, packaged snacks, butter, and fatty meats. Swap them with healthy fats like flaxseed, chia seed, sunflower oil, walnuts, almonds, Brazil nuts, fish, tahini, avocados.

Cut Down On Unhealthy Fats

Soluble fibre helps reduce the absorption of cholesterol in your bloodstream. Oats, beans, lentils, apples, and pears are tasty and fibre-rich options you can add to your meals.

Eat More Soluble Fibre

Protein can help support your heart health and manage cholesterol levels. It is found in foods like chicken, tofu, legumes, and eggs that can help keep you full and energised without adding unhealthy fats to your diet.

Include Protein-rich Foods

Omega-3s are great for your heart health. You can get this essential nutrient from fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines. If not fish, eat flaxseeds, chia seeds, and walnuts that are a good plant-based sources.

Add Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Fruits and veggies like berries, oranges, leafy greens, carrots, and bell peppers are rich in fibre and helps lower LDL (bad) cholesterol. They’re also low in saturated fat and calories.

Load Up On Fruits And Vegetables

Too much salt can lead to high blood pressure, which increases heart disease risk. Try to limit processed foods and check food labels when you can.

Cut Back On Salt

Eating large portions can lead to weight gain, and being overweight is closely linked to higher LDL (bad) cholesterol and lower HDL (good) cholesterol. Try using smaller plates or checking serving sizes to avoid overeating.

Watch Your Portion Sizes

Swap out butter or ghee with heart-friendly oils like olive (extra virgin is a great choice), canola, sunflower, or peanut oil.

Use Healthy Cooking Oils

Too much alcohol can raise cholesterol and blood pressure. If you drink, do so in moderation.

Limit Alcohol

