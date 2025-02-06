By Aayushi Gupta
Published Feb 06, 2025
Makhana, also known as fox nuts, is a light and nutritious snack. It is packed with protein, fibre, and other essential vitamins and minerals. Know 5 delicious and healthy ways to consume makhana and satisfy your cravings!
Roasted Makhana
Simply roast makhana in a pan with a little olive oil or ghee. Add a pinch of salt and spices like black pepper or turmeric. It is a light, crunchy snack perfect for munching anytime without any added sugars or unhealthy fats.
Makhana Chaat
Toss roasted makhana with fresh veggies like tomatoes, onions, cucumber, and a mix of spices like cumin powder, chili powder, and lemon juice. This savoury chaat is low-calorie and packed with fibre, making it a great snack for weight management.
Makhana Kheer
It is a healthy alternative to traditional rice kheer. Cook makhana with low-fat milk or a plant-based option, sweeten it with honey or jaggery, and add cardamom for flavour. It is a nutritious dessert that is packed with protein and calcium.
Makhana Curry
Make a curry by cooking makhana with tomatoes, onions, and light spices like cumin and coriander powder. You can use low-fat cream or coconut milk to create a creamy texture. This is a filling, wholesome meal rich in antioxidants.
Makhana Raita
Mix roasted makhana with low-fat yoghurt, cucumber, and a sprinkle of cumin powder. This refreshing raita can be easy on your stomach and relieve digestive issues.
