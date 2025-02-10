By Aayushi Gupta
Published Feb 10, 2025
Looking for something delicious but healthy? Try these 5 finger-licking beetroot recipes that are not only healthy but can also be added to your weight loss diet.
Beetroot Smoothie
A beetroot smoothie is a refreshing and healthy drink, perfect for a quick breakfast or a post-workout boost. Simply blend cooked or raw beetroot with fruits like bananas, apples, or berries, and add some yoghurt or almond milk.
Beetroot Salad
A beetroot salad can be light yet filling. Roast or boil beets, then slice them and toss with greens, nuts, and cheese. Using olive oil, lemon, or honey for dressing can enhance the flavour of the beets. You can also add mint or basil.
Beetroot Raita
Grate cooked beetroot and mix with yoghurt, cumin, and a pinch of salt. The creamy texture of yoghurt balances the sweet, earthy taste of the beetroot, making it an ideal side dish. You will love this beetroot recipe!
Beetroot Paratha
Beetroot can be added to paratha dough to make it even more delicious. Mix grated beetroot with whole wheat flour, spices, and water to form the dough. Roll and cook the parathas for a colourful and flavourful meal.
Beetroot Rice
For a visually appealing and nutrient-rich dish, cook rice with grated or chopped beetroot. The beetroot infuses the rice with a lovely pink hue and adds a subtle sweetness. This can be served with curry or as a side dish.
