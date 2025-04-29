By Aayushi Gupta
Published Apr 29, 2025
Anyone can get bored with the same daily workouts. This International Dance Day, give these 7 dance forms a try to shed those extra kilos and get in shape quickly. Plus, they can improve your heart health and keep you engaged in the workout.
Yes, dance can help with weight loss by burning calories, increasing heart rate, and boosting metabolism. It also engages multiple muscle groups, especially the core, helping to tone the body while making workouts more fun.
Can dance help with weight loss?
Zumba is a combination of high-energy cardio and core movements that can help burn calories and improve cardiovascular health. The constant movement and interval-style routines are great for reducing belly fat.
Zumba
Hip hop dance involves popping and locking that engage the entire body. It is especially effective in burning calories and strengthening core muscles, making it one of the best dance forms to lose belly fat.
Hip Hop
Salsa is a lively, rhythmic and extremely fun dance form. The twisting movements and quick footwork engage the waist and core, helping to tone the abdominal muscles while improving flexibility and coordination.
Salsa
This is a fast-paced aerobic exercise that keeps your heart rate elevated--excellent for overall fat loss. It can boost your metabolism and burn calories, all of which contribute to weight loss.
Cardio Dance
Though it may seem gentle, ballet builds strong, lean muscles. It improves posture, flexibility, and core strength. The control needed in ballet movements helps sculpt the midsection and build a strong core.
Ballet
As the name suggests, belly dancing focuses on the abdominal area. The isolated movements of the hips and waist directly target belly fat while also improving coordination and muscle growth.
Belly Dancing
This expressive and vibrant Indian dance form combines elements of classical, folk, and modern dance. It can boost energy and stamina and help burn fat.
Bollywood Dance
Turn to thumkas to lose weight: 5 dance moves to break a sweat