6 Common Symptoms Of Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune condition that primarily affects the skin, causing rapid skin cell growth and resulting in various symptoms. Here are 6 common symptoms of psoriasis you should know!

Red Patches of Skin

One of the most common symptoms of psoriasis is raised, inflamed red patches covered with thick, silvery-white scales. These patches often develop on elbows, knees, and the scalp but can appear anywhere on the body.

Itching and Burning

Psoriasis can be itchy and may cause a burning sensation. This discomfort can vary in intensity, making it difficult for someone to manage daily activities.

Dry, Cracked Skin

Affected areas often become dry and the skin can crack, sometimes leading to bleeding. This can exacerbate discomfort and increase the risk of infection.

Pitted Nails

Psoriasis can affect the nails, leading to thickening, pitting, or discolouration. In some cases, nails may separate from the nail bed, causing pain and discomfort.

Swollen Joints

Psoriatic arthritis is a psoriasis complication characterised by swollen and painful joints. This can lead to stiffness and reduced mobility, impacting overall quality of life.

Flaky Skin

The scales that form on the skin can flake off, often resulting in noticeable shedding. This can be distressing for people and may affect self-esteem.

