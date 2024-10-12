By Aayushi Gupta
Published Oct 12, 2024
Arthritis is a disease that causes pain, swelling, stiffness and inflammation. It affects people at any age but is more common in women than men. Here are 6 common joints affects by arthritis.
Hands And Wrists
Arthritis in the hands and wrists can hinder daily tasks, such as gripping objects or typing. This area is particularly susceptible to osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, causing swelling, stiffness, and decreased dexterity.
Knees
The knees bear significant weight and are often affected by osteoarthritis, leading to joint degeneration. Its symptoms include pain, swelling, and difficulty with activities like walking or climbing stairs.
Hips
Arthritis in the hips can severely limit mobility and make simple activities, such as sitting or standing, challenging. Both osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis can lead to inflammation and joint damage in this area.
Feet And Ankles
Arthritis can affect the joints in the feet and ankles, causing pain while walking and leading to issues like bunions (bone deformity). This can significantly impact balance and mobility.
Shoulders
Shoulder arthritis can limit the range of motion and make hand movement difficult. It can result from wear and tear or autoimmune diseases which can cause severe pain and stiffness.
Back pain
Arthritis in the lower back, often caused by degenerative disc disease or joint osteoarthritis, can lead to chronic pain and discomfort. This can affect overall body posture and mobility.