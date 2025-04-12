By Aayushi Gupta
Published Apr 12, 2025

Healthshots

7 Benefits Of Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, limes, and grapefruits are not just delicious—they are a powerhouse of vitamin C, fibre, and antioxidant nutrients. Here are 7 health benefits of eating citrus fruits. 

Packed With Vitamin C

Citrus fruits are one of the best sources of vitamin C--an essential nutrient your body needs regularly. It helps repair tissues and keeps your skin, bones, and immune system strong and healthy.

Glowing, Healthy Skin

Want naturally radiant skin? The antioxidants in citrus fruits fight damage and help your skin stay youthful, bright, and smooth. It can also protect your skin against sun damage. 

Boosts Immunity

Vitamin C, present in citrus fruits like oranges, berries, etc., also strengthens your immune system, making it easier to fight off common colds and flu.

Protects Heart Health

Due to the high content of fibre, vitamin C, and flavonoids (antioxidants) in citrus fruits, they can support heart health by lowering bad cholesterol and managing blood pressure.

Weight Loss Friendly

Low in calories and high in fibre, citrus fruits keep you full longer. They are a great option if you want to reduce overeating and maintain a healthy weight.

Better Digestion

If you feel bloated or sluggish often, add citrus fruits into your regular diet. The high fibre content and natural acids in citrus fruit can help encourage smooth, regular bowel movements.

Prevents Kidney Stone 

The citric acid found in citrus fruits may help prevent kidney stones. It lowers the pH of your urine and calcium from building up in your kidneys.

