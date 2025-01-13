By Aayushi Gupta
Published Jan 13, 2025
Are you looking for a tasty way to shed those extra kilos? These 7 healthy chillas are a powerhouse of essential nutrients such as protein and fibre. They can help keep you full and energized for longer, supporting weight loss!
Moong Dal Chilla
Moong dal, or yellow split lentils, is high in protein and fibre, making it an excellent choice for weight loss. It is light but filling, and it provides long-lasting energy without the crash. It also improves digestion and supports muscle repair.
Oats Chilla
Oats are packed with fibre and beta-glucan, which helps reduce cholesterol and promotes weight loss. An oats chilla provides a good amount of energy and keeps you full for longer, preventing unhealthy snacking throughout the day.
Palak and Dal Chilla
Palak (spinach) is low in calories and packed with vitamins and minerals. When combined with dal (lentils), this chilla offers protein that helps in keeping hunger under control and promoting muscle growth.
Quinoa Chilla
Quinoa is a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids. A quinoa chilla is a great breakfast option for vegetarians and those looking to build lean muscle while losing weight.
Green Chana Chilla
Green chana, or green chickpeas, are high in protein and fibre, both of which help regulate blood sugar levels and curb appetite. This chilla is not only a great source of plant-based protein but also helps in building muscle while supporting fat loss.
Sprouted Ragi Chilla
Ragi, or finger millet, is rich in calcium, fibre, and antioxidants. When sprouted, it becomes even more nutritious, helping in weight loss by increasing metabolism. A sprouted ragi chilla keeps you full for longer and provides steady energy throughout the day.
Rava Chilla
Rava (semolina) is a healthy carbohydrate that provides energy while being lower in calories compared to refined flour. When paired with vegetables, rava chilla becomes a tasty, protein and fibre-packed dish that supports digestion and keeps you satisfied for longer.