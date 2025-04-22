By Aayushi Gupta
Published Apr 22, 2025
Chia seeds have become a popular superfood, and for good reason. These tiny black seeds are loaded with nutrients and offer multiple benefits for those aiming to shed some extra kilos. Here are 5 ways chia seeds can support weight loss.
Rich In Fibre
Chia seeds are incredibly high in dietary fibre. This helps keep you feel full for longer, curb unnecessary snacking and reduce overall calorie intake, supporting weight loss.
High In Protein
Protein is essential for weight loss, and chia seeds provide a plant-based source that supports muscle growth while keeping hunger in check. A higher protein intake also boosts metabolism, helping your body burn more calories.
Low In Calories But Nutrient-Dense
Despite their small size, chia seeds are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, calcium, magnesium, and iron. They are also low in calories, making it ideal for anyone watching their intake.
Improves Digestion
Thanks to their high fibre content, chia seeds help keep your digestive system running smoothly. They can prevent constipation and support a healthy gut, both crucial when you are trying to lose weight.
Regulates Blood Sugar
Chia seeds may help stabilise blood sugar levels by slowing down the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream. This can reduce insulin spikes and crashes that often lead to increased hunger and fat storage.
