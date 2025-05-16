By Aayushi Gupta
Published May 16, 2025
If you are looking to build a stronger, more defined chest, the right exercises can make a big difference. Whether you are a beginner or advanced, these 7 chest exercises are must-dos at the gym
Push-Ups
This bodyweight exercise is great for building chest, shoulder, and tricep strength. Keep your core tight and go slow for the best results. Push-ups are simple but super effective.
Dumbbell Bench Press
This is a staple chest exercise. To perform it, lie flat on a bench, press the dumbbells up and bring them down slowly. It helps build muscle and strength in your chest and arms.
Incline/Decline Dumbbell Press
Changing the angle targets different parts of your chest. Incline presses hit the upper chest, while decline presses focus on the lower chest. Both exercises can improve balance and strengthen the elbows.
Dumbbell Pullover
This exercise stretches and works the chest while also hitting your lats and core. Lie on a bench, hold one dumbbell with both hands, and move it in a slow arc over your head and back.
Pec Deck
Using the pec deck machine helps you isolate the chest muscles. Bring the handles together in a fly motion and feel the squeeze in your chest.
Cable Fly
Using cables allows constant tension on the muscles. Adjust the pulleys to high or low to target different areas of the chest. Focus on a slow, controlled movement.
Tricep Dips
Although they target triceps, dips also work your lower chest. It can help build muscles and strength and improve overall mobility.
