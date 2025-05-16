By Aayushi Gupta
Published May 16, 2025

Healthshots

7 Best Chest Exercises To Build Strength 

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

If you are looking to build a stronger, more defined chest, the right exercises can make a big difference. Whether you are a beginner or advanced, these 7 chest exercises are must-dos at the gym

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Push-Ups

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

This bodyweight exercise is great for building chest, shoulder, and tricep strength. Keep your core tight and go slow for the best results. Push-ups are simple but super effective.

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Dumbbell Bench Press

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

This is a staple chest exercise. To perform it, lie flat on a bench, press the dumbbells up and bring them down slowly. It helps build muscle and strength in your chest and arms.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Incline/Decline Dumbbell Press

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Changing the angle targets different parts of your chest. Incline presses hit the upper chest, while decline presses focus on the lower chest. Both exercises can improve balance and strengthen the elbows.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Dumbbell Pullover

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

This exercise stretches and works the chest while also hitting your lats and core. Lie on a bench, hold one dumbbell with both hands, and move it in a slow arc over your head and back.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Pec Deck

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Using the pec deck machine helps you isolate the chest muscles. Bring the handles together in a fly motion and feel the squeeze in your chest.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Cable Fly

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Using cables allows constant tension on the muscles. Adjust the pulleys to high or low to target different areas of the chest. Focus on a slow, controlled movement.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Tricep Dips

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Although they target triceps, dips also work your lower chest. It can help build muscles and strength and improve overall mobility. 

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Chest exercises without equipment: 10 moves you can do at home

Read Now

Image Credits: Adobe Stock