9 Cardio Exercises to Burn Belly Fat

By Aayushi Gupta
Published Dec 08, 2024
Want to blast belly fat and get in shape? Try these 9 cardio exercises that will get your heart pumping and help you burn those stubborn fat and calories!
One of the simplest yet most effective cardio exercises, running burns calories rapidly, helping to reduce belly fat. Whether on a treadmill or outdoors, it engages the entire body and promotes fat loss.
Running
Cycling, either outdoors or on a stationary bike, is another excellent cardio workout. It strengthens the legs, boosts endurance, and burns fat, including belly fat, when performed consistently.
Cycling
This full-body exercise combines cardio and strength training. Mountain climbers engage the core, arms, and legs, boosting heart rate and helping to burn belly fat quickly.
Mountain Climbers
This exercise combines strength training with cardio. By explosively jumping into each squat, you increase your heart rate, burn calories, and target both the legs and the core, helping to shed belly fat.
Jumping Squats
A challenging, full-body exercise that incorporates a squat, push-up, and jump. Burpees increase heart rate significantly, burning calories and targeting belly fat, while also building strength and endurance.
Burpees
While not as intense as other exercises, Russian twists focus on the core. This twisting motion engages the obliques and helps reduce belly fat when combined with other cardio activities.
Russian Twists
Jumping rope is an effective and fun cardio workout. It burns a significant amount of calories, helps improve coordination, and targets the core, making it great for reducing belly fat.
Skipping
Kettlebell swings are a dynamic, calorie-burning exercise that strengthens the core, legs, and glutes while also promoting fat loss, especially in the abdominal area.
Kettlebell Swings
HIIT involves alternating between intense bursts of exercise and short rest periods. This style of workout has been proven to burn belly fat efficiently while improving cardiovascular health.
High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)