By Aayushi Gupta
Published Dec 01, 2024
Are you looking for ways to include calcium in your diet? Here are 5 easy and tasty drinks that pack a punch of calcium to keep your bones strong!
Fortified Plant-Based Milk
Almond, soy, oat, and rice milks are often fortified with calcium, making them excellent alternatives for those who are lactose intolerant or prefer plant-based options.
Cow Milk
One of the best source of calcium, cow milk is rich in this mineral. A single cup of milk can provide about 30 percent of your daily calcium needs. It is also a good source of protein and vitamin D, which helps with calcium absorption.
Kale Smoothie
Kale is packed with calcium and can easily be incorporated into smoothies. Blending kale with other ingredients like banana, berries, and yoghurt makes for a delicious, nutrient-dense drink.
Yoghurt Smoothie
Yoghurt is naturally rich in calcium and when blended into a smoothie with fruits, it becomes a delicious and creamy way to increase your calcium intake. Plus, probiotics in yoghurt can promote gut health.
Chia Seed Drink
Chia seeds are loaded with calcium, and when soaked in water or milk, they form a gel-like consistency. Add a touch of honey or fruit for flavour, and enjoy this calcium boosting, hydrating drink.