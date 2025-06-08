By Aayushi Gupta
Published Jun 08, 2025

World Brain Tumor Day: 9 Symptoms You Should Know

A brain tumor occurs when abnormal cells grow in or around the brain and not all tumors are cancerous. Here are 9 common symptoms of brain tumors you should watch out for.

Frequent or worsening headaches, especially early in the morning or when lying down, can be a sign. It may not be your usual stress headache, it can feel persistent or unusually intense.

Headache

A constant sense of dizziness or feeling unusually tired without a clear reason could be your brain signaling that something is wrong.

Difficulty In Walking

This is not just about a bad meal. Ongoing nausea or vomiting, especially in the morning, can be linked to increased pressure in the brain.

Nausea Or Vomiting

Vision changes like blurred or double vision, or even loss of peripheral vision, may be related to a brain tumor pressing on the optic nerves.

Blurry Vision

If you start losing movement or feeling in one part of your body, like an arm or leg, it could be due to a tumor affecting the part of the brain that controls those functions.

Reduced Sensation Or Weakness

Struggling to find words, slurred speech, or difficulty understanding conversations could be a warning sign.

Speech Problems

Forgetfulness, confusion, or difficulty concentrating might signal something more serious than stress or lack of sleep.

Memory Problem

Sudden seizures or rapid, involuntary muscle contractions in someone who has never had them before are a red flag. In this case, a person dealing with these symptoms need urgent medical attention.

Seizures

