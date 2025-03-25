By Aayushi Gupta
Published Mar 25, 2025
Bloating after drinking coffee is a common issue that many people experience. It happens when your stomach feels full, tight, or swollen. Here are 5 common causes why it happens and tips to avoid it.
You Are Lactose Intolerant
If you drink coffee with milk or cream and feel bloated afterward, you might be lactose intolerant. This means your body has trouble digesting lactose, a sugar found in dairy. To avoid bloating, try using lactose-free milk or plant-based alternatives like almond or oat milk.
You Are Dehydrated
Coffee is a diuretic, which means it can make you urinate more and potentially lead to dehydration. When you are dehydrated, it can cause bloating. To prevent this, drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated.
You Are Adding Too Much Sugar
Adding a lot of sugar to your coffee can upset your digestive system, leading to bloating. Excess sugar causes gas and disturb bowel movements. To reduce bloating, try using less sugar or switching to natural sweeteners like honey or stevia.
You Are Drinking Too Much Coffee
Drinking too much coffee can irritate your stomach and lead to bloating. Limit your intake to one or two cups a day to avoid overconsumption.
You Are Eating The Wrong Foods With Coffee
Certain foods, like pastries or heavy meals, can worsen bloating when paired with coffee. So, consume lighter snacks, like fruit or nuts, to help prevent bloating.
