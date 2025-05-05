5 Biotin Foods For Hair Growth

By Aayushi Gupta
Published May 05, 2025
Biotin, also known as vitamin B7, is one of the essential nutrients for hair growth. It plays a key role in strengthening hair, reducing hair fall, and improving texture. Add these 5 biotin-rich foods to your diet.
Eggs
Eggs are one of the best sources of biotin. The yolk especially is packed with biotin and protein, both of which are important for strong, shiny hair. Try boiling or scrambling them for a healthy breakfast.
Almonds
Almonds are rich in biotin, vitamin E, and healthy fats that nourish your scalp and hair. A small handful a day can help support your hair health while also giving your body other essential nutrients.
Spinach
Spinach is not only high in biotin but also contains iron, folate, and vitamins A and C, which are all important for hair growth. Add it to smoothies, salads, or cook it as a side dish.
Salmon
Salmon is a great source of biotin and omega-3 fatty acids. These nutrients help reduce inflammation and keep your scalp healthy, which promotes hair growth. Grilled or baked salmon is a tasty and nutritious option.
Nuts And Seeds
Walnuts, sunflower seeds, and chia seeds are good sources of biotin and other essential nutrients. Sprinkle them over yogurt, oatmeal, or salads for an easy boost.
