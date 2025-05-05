By Aayushi Gupta
Published May 05, 2025

Healthshots

5 Biotin Foods For Hair Growth

Biotin, also known as vitamin B7, is one of the essential nutrients for hair growth. It plays a key role in strengthening hair, reducing hair fall, and improving texture. Add these 5 biotin-rich foods to your diet.

Eggs

Eggs are one of the best sources of biotin. The yolk especially is packed with biotin and protein, both of which are important for strong, shiny hair. Try boiling or scrambling them for a healthy breakfast.

Almonds

Almonds are rich in biotin, vitamin E, and healthy fats that nourish your scalp and hair. A small handful a day can help support your hair health while also giving your body other essential nutrients.

Spinach

Spinach is not only high in biotin but also contains iron, folate, and vitamins A and C, which are all important for hair growth. Add it to smoothies, salads, or cook it as a side dish.

Salmon

Salmon is a great source of biotin and omega-3 fatty acids. These nutrients help reduce inflammation and keep your scalp healthy, which promotes hair growth. Grilled or baked salmon is a tasty and nutritious option.

Nuts And Seeds

Walnuts, sunflower seeds, and chia seeds are good sources of biotin and other essential nutrients. Sprinkle them over yogurt, oatmeal, or salads for an easy boost.

