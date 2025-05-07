By Aayushi Gupta
Published May 07, 2025
If you are looking to build stronger, more defined arms, focusing on your biceps is a smart move. Whether you are a beginner or already working out, these 5 bicep exercises can help you build muscle mass at home or in the gym.
Concentration Curls
Sit on a bench, rest your elbow on the inside of your thigh, and curl a dumbbell slowly. This exercise can help you focus on the biceps and get bigger arms.
Cable Curl
Use the cable machine with a bar or rope attachment. The cable provides constant tension, keeping your biceps under stress throughout the whole movement. It can improve your forearm and wrist strength as well.
Hammer Curl
Hold dumbbells with your palms facing your sides, like holding a hammer. This works your biceps and also targets your forearms for balanced arm strength.
Dumbbell Curl
A basic but effective move. Hold a dumbbell in each hand and curl them up one at a time or together. You can stand or sit while doing this. It will increase strength and give you more defined upper arms.
Barbell Curl
This classic move targets both bicep heads. Hold a barbell with both hands, palms facing up, and curl it toward your chest. It targets the bicep muscles, improves grip strength and muscle growth.
How to build bigger arms? 15 exercises to target biceps and triceps