5 Best Tinted Sunscreens For UV Protection

By Tanya Shree
Published Apr 15, 2025
Are you dreaming of even skin and sun protection in one swipe? Tinted sunscreens have your back. They blur, protect, and glow without the need for foundation. Here are the best tinted sunscreens you should try!
Lakme Sun Expert Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++
Lightweight with a natural matte finish, this sunscreen blends in easily, evens skin tone, and protects against 97% of harmful UV rays. It contains cucumber and lemongrass extracts, which give a refreshing effect.
Dot & Key Strawberry Dew Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++
Ultra-light and water-resistant, this tinted sunscreen gives light coverage, brightens instantly, and comes in three flexible shades. Moreover, it also helps reduce tanning and fades dark spots over time.
RE’ EQUIL Sheer Zinc Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++
Made with 25% zinc oxide, this mineral sunscreen protects from UVA, UVB, and IR rays. Its mousse texture, universal tint, and no white cast make it ideal for sensitive and acne-prone skin.
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Tinted Sunscreen SPF 60 PA++++
The Derma Co Tinted Sunscreen is formulated with zinc, titanium dioxide, and hyaluronic acid. This gel sunscreen hydrates while offering high UV protection. Moreover, it is lightweight, has no white cast, and is suitable for all skin types.
Bioderma Photoderm Aquafluide SPF 50+ Claire
This dry-touch, fluid-texture sunscreen combines high UVA/UVB filters and patented Cellular Bioprotection™ to guard against sunburn, pigmentation, and premature aging. It is great for oily skin.
What Are The Benefits Of Using The Best Tinted Sunscreens?
Tinted sunscreens offer sun protection, even out skin tone, blur imperfections, and often suit sensitive skin. They also help prevent hyperpigmentation by blocking visible light without the need for extra foundation.
How To Choose The Best Sunscreen