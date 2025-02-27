By Tanya Shree
Published Feb 27, 2025
Sunscreen is your skin’s BFF as it offers protection from the sun’s UV rays. This can help prevent the risk of premature ageing, tanning, hyperpigmentation and skin cancer. Try these 4 best sunscreens for oily skin.
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen
Protect your skin with Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen, which offers broad-spectrum SPF 50+ protection and up to 8 hours moisturisation. It's lightweight, non-comedogenic, and dermatologist-tested.
Deconstruct Face Gel Sunscreen
Try the Deconstruct Face Gel Sunscreen this summer for UV protection. It is a lightweight sunscreen that leaves no white cast, lasts up to 8 hours and prevents induced skin ageing.
Dr. Sheth's Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen
Strengthen your skin barrier with Dr. Sheth's Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen. Designed with SPF 50 & PA+++, it can protect from UV rays and blue light, preventing sunburn, micro-pigmentation and premature ageing.
Dot & Key Watermelon Cooling Sunscreen
Hydrate and shield your skin with the Dot & Key Watermelon Cooling Sunscreen. It offers protection against UV rays, blue light, IR and HEV rays. Packed with SPF 50 PA+++, it is lightweight, non-sticky and paraben-free.
Benefits Of Sunscreen
The best sunscreen can create a protective barrier to prevent UV damage. Regular use can lead to even skin tone, balanced hydration level and prevent sunburn.
Are There Any Side Effects Of Sunscreen?
While sunscreen is generally safe, some people may have an allergic reaction to its ingredients. Some of the common side effects of sunscreen include contact dermatitis, irritant contact dermatitis, redness, burning, inflamed skin and more.
How To Choose Sunscreen For Oily Skin