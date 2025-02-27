By Tanya Shree
Published Feb 27, 2025

Healthshots

4 Best Sunscreens For Oily Skin To Try This Summer

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Sunscreen is your skin’s BFF as it offers protection from the sun’s UV rays. This can help prevent the risk of premature ageing, tanning, hyperpigmentation and skin cancer. Try these 4 best sunscreens for oily skin. 

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Protect your skin with Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen, which offers broad-spectrum SPF 50+ protection and up to 8 hours moisturisation. It's lightweight, non-comedogenic, and dermatologist-tested.

BUY NOW
Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Deconstruct Face Gel Sunscreen

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Try the Deconstruct Face Gel Sunscreen this summer for UV protection. It is a lightweight sunscreen that leaves no white cast, lasts up to 8 hours and prevents induced skin ageing. 

BUY NOW
Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Dr. Sheth's Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Strengthen your skin barrier with Dr. Sheth's Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen. Designed with SPF 50 & PA+++, it can protect from UV rays and blue light, preventing sunburn, micro-pigmentation and premature ageing.

BUY NOW
Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Dot & Key Watermelon Cooling Sunscreen

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Hydrate and shield your skin with the Dot & Key Watermelon Cooling Sunscreen. It offers protection against UV rays, blue light, IR and HEV rays. Packed with SPF 50 PA+++, it is lightweight, non-sticky and paraben-free.

BUY NOW
Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Benefits Of Sunscreen

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

The best sunscreen can create a protective barrier to prevent UV damage. Regular use can lead to even skin tone, balanced hydration level and prevent sunburn.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Are There Any Side Effects Of Sunscreen?

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

While sunscreen is generally safe, some people may have an allergic reaction to its ingredients. Some of the common side effects of sunscreen include contact dermatitis, irritant contact dermatitis, redness, burning, inflamed skin and more. 

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

How To Choose Sunscreen For Oily Skin

Read Now

Image Credits: Adobe Stock