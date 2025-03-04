By Tanya Shree
Published Mar 04, 2025
Sunscreen is the staple of any skincare routine. It shields your skin from sunburn, premature ageing, pigmentation and even dehydration. Here are the 4 best sunscreens for dry skin.
Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++
Soothe, nourish and protect your skin with the Minimalist Sunscreen. It's lightweight, suitable for all skin types, features SPF 50 broad spectrum and does not leave behind unwanted residue.
Dr. Sheth's Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen
Dr. Sheth's Sunscreen features SPF 50+ and PA+++ to prevent premature ageing, sunburn and UV-induced skin damage. It blends smoothly without leaving behind any white cast.
Dot & Key Blueberry Hydrate Barrier Repair Sunscreen
Enjoy a non-greasy finish with the Dot & Key Blueberry Hydrate Barrier Repair Sunscreen. It features 6 UV filters, boosts skin barrier and hydration, and absorbs in seconds.
Heliocare 360º Water Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ Sunscreen
Repair past UV damage with Heliocare sunscreen. This water-resistant and dermatologically-tested product is lightweight and protects against UV rays, blue light and IR.
Benefits Of The Best Sunscreen For Dry Skin
Sunscreens can protect your dry skin from UV damage, sunburn, ageing and pigmentation. It may also shield against environmental stressors, preventing dehydration and maintaining healthy, radiant-looking skin.
Are There Any Side Effects Of Sunscreens For Dry Skin?
Using sunscreens is non-negotiable; however, some may cause dryness, irritation, or a white cast on dry skin. To avoid these side effects, opt for alcohol—and fragrance-free formulas that are comedogenic and hydrating.
How To Choose The Right Sunscreen