By Tanya Shree
Published May 10, 2025
Are you struggling with oily skin that turns slick by noon? The best sunscreens for combination skin can control shine, protect from UV damage, and keep breakouts at bay. Here are the top picks for 2025!
Deconstruct Face Gel Sunscreen SPF 50+
A lightweight gel sunscreen for oily to normal skin that absorbs quickly leaves no white cast, and offers broad-spectrum SPF 50+ protection. This best sunscreen for combination skin is safe, fragrance-free, vegan, and effective.
Dot & Key Watermelon Cooling Sunscreen SPF 50+
This cooling, non-sticky sunscreen hydrates with hyaluronic acid, controls oil and brightens dull skin. It offers SPF 50+ PA++++ protection against UV, blue light, and IR rays, making it perfect for all skin types.
Plum 2% Niacinamide & Rice Water Sunscreen SPF 50
It is a lightweight SPF 50 sunscreen for oily, dry, and combination skin. Packed with niacinamide and rice water, this sunscreen may brighten, reduce blemishes, and protect against tanning. It is non-greasy, zero white cast, and dermatologist-tested.
Brinton Uvdoux Face & Body Sunscreen Gel SPF 50
This matte-finish, oil-free sunscreen gel protects both face and body with SPF 50 PA+++. It is water-resistant and suitable for combination skin, shielding it effectively against harmful UVA/UVB rays.
Cetaphil Sun SPF 30 Sunscreen Gel
This fast-absorbing, lightweight gel nourishes with vitamin E and shields skin with SPF 30. It is non-comedogenic, sweat-resistant, and free from parabens, fragrances, and sulphates.
Benefits Of Sunscreen For Combination Skin
Sunscreen protects your combination skin from UV damage, prevents premature aging, reduces dark spots, controls oiliness, and maintains hydration. It helps balance both oily and dry areas for a healthy, even-toned complexion.