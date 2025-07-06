By Tanya Shree
Published Jul 06, 2025

5 Best Sugar-Free Protein Powders For Health Benefits

Are you trying to stay fit without the sugar spike? Sugar-free protein powders are your best bet for clean nutrition, supporting muscle growth and weight management, without compromising your health goals. Check out these best sugar-free protein powders.

Protinex Diabetes Care 

It is a diabetes-friendly, low-GI protein powder enriched with high fiber, 30 nutrients, and 11 immuno-nutrients. This best protein powder in India supports sugar control, satiety, and strength.

The Whole Truth Whey Protein Concentrate 

It is a pure and clean whey protein with 26g of protein and 6.4g of BCAA per scoop. No sugar, sweeteners, or additives, it is just 100% authentic nutrition, tested for purity and sourced from Ireland.

Mypro Daily Protein Shake 

This delicious chocolate-flavored shake comes with 10g of whey protein, 25 vital nutrients, and immunity-boosting vitamins. It is ideal for men and women seeking sugar-free muscle support and nutritional balance.

Plantigo Plant Protein 

This clean and vegan protein offers 25g of plant protein, 4.4g of BCAAs, digestive enzymes, and 20+ nutrients. Sugar-free and unflavoured, it is perfect for recovery, gut health, and sustained energy.

Sparkfusion True Slim Protein

This sugar-free meal replacement shake is packed with 23g of protein, 8 Ayurvedic herbs, and 21 nutrients. It supports healthy weight management using clean, gluten-free ingredients.

Benefits Of Sugar-Free Protein Powder

Sugar-free protein powder supports muscle growth and recovery without spiking blood sugar. It is ideal for diabetics, weight management, and clean diets, offering protein without unnecessary calories or artificial sweeteners.

How To Choose The Best Protein Powders

