By Tanya Shree
Published Mar 30, 2025
After a month of fasting, your skin craves hydration and nourishment. Revive your glow with these 5 best skincare products, which can hydrate, brighten, and protect for a radiant Eid look.
Minimalist 10% Vitamin C Face Serum
Revive dull skin and fade dark spots after a month of fasting! This potent Vitamin C serum hydrates, evens skin tone and protects against sun damage for a glowing Eid look.
CeraVe Moisturising Cream
Restore deep hydration with this ceramide-rich moisturiser after a month-long fast. It strengthens the skin barrier, prevents moisture loss, and keeps your skin soft and supple for Eid celebrations.
The Face Shop Real Nature Sheet Mask
Replenish tired skin with these Korean sheet masks. Infused with hydrating and brightening ingredients, they provide an instant glow, making your skin plump, fresh, and radiant before Eid festivities.
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen SPF 50+
Sun protection is key for maintaining your Eid glow! This lightweight, non-greasy sunscreen shields against UV rays and blue light, preventing tanning and dark spots while keeping your skin fresh.
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
Complete your Eid skincare with hydrated and soft lips! This vitamin C and shea butter-infused balm locks in moisture, heals chapped lips and gives them a natural, glossy glow.
How To Prep Your Skin For Eid Radiance?
Cleanse your face and apply a vitamin C serum for brightness. Follow with a hydrating moisturiser, use a sheet mask for a glow, protect with sunscreen, and finish with a nourishing lip balm!