By Tanya Shree
Published Mar 20, 2025
Is your hair care kit flooded with shampoos claiming to be best but don't offer any results? Try the best shampoos for dry and frizzy hair to boost moisture, hydrate and smooth the hair cuticle to make your strands soft and shiny. Check out these 5 options!
Kerastase Discipline Fluideliste Anti-Frizz Shampoo
Tame your frizzy hair with the Kerastase Shampoo. It contains surface protectors, morpho-keratin and care agents to offer 72 hours of frizz control and boost nourishment.
L'Oreal Professionnel Xtenso Care Sulfate-Free Shampoo
Experience gentle cleansing with this L'Oreal Professionnel Xtenso Care Shampoo. This sulphate-free shampoo contains pro-keratin and asta care to tame unruly hair, leading to soft, smooth, and shiny strands.
Moroccanoil Frizz Control Shampoo
Control frizz for up to 72 hours with this Moroccanoil Shampoo. Infused with argan oil, jackfruit extract and amaranth oil, it can hydrate and protect your hair's keratin structure.
TRESemme Keratin Smooth Shampoo
Designed for dull and dry hair, TRESemme shampoo can offer 100% smoothness without frizz for up to 72 hours. This keratin and argan-oil-infused product is free from paraben and claims to offer salon-like smooth hair.
Minimalist Bond Repair Shampoo
Treat dry and damaged hair with Minimalist Bond Repair Shampoo. It contains 16 essential amino acids and ceramides to improve hair strength, density, moisture and texture.
Benefits Of The Best Shampoo For Dry And Frizzy Hair
Investing in a nourishing shampoo for dry and frizzy hair can offer benefits like moisture retention, frizz reduction and improved manageability. Packed with hydrating and smoothing agents, it can reduce roughness and make your hair healthier and shinier.
How To Choose The Right Shampoo