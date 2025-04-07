By Tanya Shree
Published Apr 07, 2025
Ageing is natural, but youthful, glowing skin can be too. Meet your skin’s BFF—retinol creams. They reduce wrinkles, boost collagen, and smooth texture. Here are the best retinol creams to try!
RE' EQUIL 0.1% Retinol Night Cream
Gentle yet effective, this beginner-friendly retinol cream boosts collagen, smooths wrinkles, and refines pores. It is lightweight, hydrating, and perfect for all skin types, making it a perfect addition to your nighttime routine.
Minimalist 2% Retinoid Anti-Ageing Cream
This power-packed Granactive Retinoid cream targets fine lines, sun damage, and dullness with zero irritation. Clean, potent, and collagen-boosting, this best retinol cream in India is anti-ageing made smart, simple, and sensitive-skin safe.
Neutrogena Visible Repair Retinol Cream
It claims to give visible results in just 7 days. This dual day-and-night formula deeply nourishes, repairs early signs of ageing, and leaves your skin smoother, firmer, and more radiant.
Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Cream
Wake up to hydrated, youthful skin! With pure niacinamide and retinol, this fragrance-free night cream renews, plumps, and brightens. It leaves no redness, no drama and gives you smoother, glowing skin every morning.
PILGRIM Korean Retinol Anti-Ageing Night Cream
Inspired by Korean beauty rituals, this cream blends retinol, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid to fade lines, boost glow, and hydrate deeply. It is natural, quick-absorbing, and glow-boosting for every skin type.
What Are The Benefits Of Using Retinol Creams?
Retinol creams may reduce wrinkles, boost collagen, refine skin texture, unclog pores and fade dark spots. It can promote smoother, clearer and youthful-looking skin with consistent nighttime use.