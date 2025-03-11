By Tanya Shree
Published Mar 11, 2025
Protein is the building block of the body. However, taking food alone may not offer an adequate amount of the nutrient. So, include the best protein powders in India to build muscles.
MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein
Build muscles with the clinically tested protein powder from MuscleBlaze. It claims to offer 50% higher protein absorption, 60% superior BCAA absorption, 25 grams of protein and multiple flavour options.
AS-IT-IS Nutrition ATOM Whey Protein
Packed with 27g protein, BCAAs, and glutamine, this best protein powder can help boost muscle recovery. It contains digestive enzymes for better absorption, is Labdoor USA-certified and is crafted in GMP-certified facilities.
Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey
With 25g protein, 11g EAAs, and ProHydrolase enzymes, this Informed Choice UK-certified whey from Bigmuscles Nutrition enhances muscle growth, strength, and recovery. It claims to deliver a rich chocolate taste anytime you need fuel.
Avvatar Whey Protein
Sourced from fresh cow’s milk and processed within 24 hours, Avvatar Whey Protein can deliver 27g protein, BCAAs, EAAs, and fiber. It can help with muscle recovery, digestion, and metabolism naturally.
What Are The Benefits Of The Best Protein Powder?
Investing in the best protein powder can help with muscle growth, weight loss and post-workout recovery. It can also promote wound healing, manage blood, support the immune system and enhance skin and hair health.
Are There Any Side Effects Of Protein Powder?
Protein powders are generally safe if taken as per recommendations. Excessive intake may lead to upset stomach, weight gain and kidney problems. Consult your healthcare provider before including any supplement in your diet.