4 Best Moisturizer For Dry Skin To Try In Summer

Just like in winter, keeping your skin hydrated in summer is essential. They can lock in moisture, provide nourishment and keep your skin fresh without feeling greasy. Here are the 4 best moisturizers for dry skin you must try!

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream 

Deeply nourish your dry to very dry skin with CeraVe Moisturizing Cream. This dermatologist-approved, non-comedogenic and fragrance-free formula contains 3 essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid for 24-hour hydration and soft skin.

Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream 

Soothe and protect dry, sensitive skin with Cetaphil’s rich, non-greasy formula infused with Niacinamide & Vitamin B5. It is clinically proven to provide instant 24-hour hydration for soft, supple skin.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel 

Replenish moisture with Neutrogena Hydro Boost, which contains hyaluronic acid for 72-hour deep hydration. It is fast-absorbing and non-sticky, making it perfect for all skin types.

Minimalist Marula Oil 5% Face Moisturizer

Hydrate and repair dry skin with Minimalist Marula Oil 5%. It contains Omega-9, Vitamin E, and Hyaluronic Acid to deliver long-lasting nourishment and keep your skin soft and radiant all day.

Benefits Of The Best Moisturizer For Dry Skin

Moisturizers can hydrate, repair the skin barrier, prevent moisture loss, soothe irritation, reduce flakiness and improve elasticity. Regular use can enhance softness, and protect against environmental damage for healthier skin.

Are There Any Side Effects of Moisturizers For Dry Skin?

Some moisturizers may cause breakouts, clogged pores, irritation, allergic reactions, or greasiness. Opt for products that are free from comedogenic ingredients, fragrances, or harsh chemicals as they are unsuitable for sensitive skin.

