5 Best Moisturisers To Soothe Acne-Prone Skin

By Tanya Shree
Published May 16, 2025
Breakouts are frustrating, but skipping moisturiser isn’t the answer. In fact, the best moisturisers can calm irritation, control oil, and heal skin faster. Here are the best moisturisers for acne-prone skin.
Minimalist Dehydrated Skin & Damaged Barrier Repair Moisturiser
This oil-free, fast-absorbing gel hydrates deeply with 10% vitamin B5. It helps heal damaged skin barriers and controls sebum, which makes it perfect for oily, acne-prone skin.
Plum Green Tea Oil-Free Face Moisturiser
Packed with niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, this lightweight, non-sticky moisturiser fights pimples and fades blemishes. It can keep your oily, acne-prone skin hydrated and bright all day long.
Dot & Key Niacinamide + CICA Oil-Free Moisturiser
This clean, non-comedogenic formula soothes acne-prone skin with Cica, fades dark spots with niacinamide, and strengthens the barrier with ceramides. It delivers oil-free and balanced hydration without clogging pores.
Neutriderm Moisturising Lotion with Vitamin E
This potent antioxidant-rich moisturiser contains vitamin E phosphate. It can soothe, nourish, and deliver long-lasting hydration with ten times better absorption than regular Vitamin E creams.
AcMist Face Moisturizing Cream Gel
Lightweight and oil-free, this quick-absorbing gel with vitamin E, aloe vera, and squalane hydrates, reduces sebum, and prevents acne. It is ideal for oily, acne-prone and sensitive skin types.
Benefits Of Moisturisers For Acne-Prone Skin
Moisturisers for acne-prone skin hydrate without clogging pores, balance oil production, soothe inflammation, strengthen the skin barrier, and support healing. It helps reduce breakouts, flakiness, and irritation for healthier skin.
How To Choose The Best Moisturiser