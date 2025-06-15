By Tanya Shree
Published Jun 15, 2025

Healthshots

6 Best Mental Health Books To Read For Inner Peace

When your inner self is battling with a storm, a good book can offer a sense of calmness. Read these 6 best mental health books that give comfort, clarity and the strength to health. 

The Mountain Is You by Brianna Wiest

Self-sabotage isn't weakness, it is misdirected protection. This mental health book helps you understand your patterns, build emotional strength, and heal from within so you can finally move forward and live fully.

Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb

Go behind the therapy room door, both as a therapist and a patient. This honest, funny, and moving memoir shows how storytelling, connection, and vulnerability can deeply transform mental health.

The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk

Trauma lives in the body as much as the mind. This bestseller offers powerful insights and methods to heal deeply through movement, mindfulness, and reconnecting with your inner safety.

Master Your Emotions by Thibaut Meurisse

Struggling with stress, fear, or anger? This book gives clear, actionable tools to manage emotions, change thought patterns, and build lasting emotional resilience even when life gets overwhelming.

Don’t Believe Everything You Think by Joseph Nguyen

Peace doesn’t need force, it needs clarity. This book helps you detach from negative thoughts, overcome anxiety, and live with more joy by shifting your perspective, not just your behavior.

Man’s Search for Meaning by Viktor E. Frankl

In humanity’s darkest hours, meaning became survival. Frankl’s life story and philosophy show how purpose can carry us through pain, offering timeless guidance for resilience and mental strength.

