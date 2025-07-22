5 Best Korean Serums For Glowing Skin

By Tanya Shree
Published Jul 22, 2025
Glow like your favorite K-drama star! Korean face serums are the secret behind flawless, dewy skin, packed with potent ingredients that hydrate, brighten, and transform your skincare game.
Beauty of Joseon Glow Deep Serum
Brighten and even out your skin tone with this lightweight rice + arbutin serum. Perfect for sensitive skin, it targets dark spots gently while enhancing radiance.
AXIS-Y Dark Spot Correcting Glow Serum
This community-loved serum reduces dark spots and brightens the skin using nourishing ingredients. Ideal for daily use, this Korean serum delivers a glow-boosting effect while keeping skin tone even and radiant.
PILGRIM Retinol And Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Fight fine lines, hydrate deeply, and lift tired skin with this anti-aging serum from Pilgrim. It contains retinol, hyaluronic acid, and pomegranate to revitalise your skin while remaining gentle and toxin-free.
Anua Peach 70% Niacinamide Serum
Hydrate and brighten your skin with this 70% peach extract and niacinamide serum. It gently reduces hyperpigmentation and melanin while offering clean, daily hydration for soft, even-toned, glowing skin.
COSRX 6X Peptide Collagen Booster Toner Serum
This multi-functional toner serum boosts collagen, firms, brightens, and soothes with niacinamide and hyaluronic acid. It is ideal for all skin types and helps refine texture and minimise pores without irritation.
Benefits Of Korean Face Serums
Korean serums can transform your skincare routine by boosting hydration, brightening your skin and offering targeted solutions for specific skin concerns. They can manage the signs of ageing and pigmentation, leaving you with a radiant glow.
How To Choose The Best Face Serum