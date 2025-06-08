By Tanya Shree
Published Jun 08, 2025
Hair oils boost growth by nourishing roots, improving scalp health, and reducing hair fall. Using oils like coconut, castor, or rosemary can promote stronger, thicker, and healthier hair naturally. Check out the best hair oils for hair growth!
Indulekha Bringha Ayurvedic Hair Oil
This hair oil is clinically proven to reduce hair fall and boost growth in 4 months. Made with 11 herbs and coconut oil, it features a comb applicator for easy scalp application.
Cliganic USDA Organic Jojoba Oil
100% pure and cold-pressed jojoba oil, this hair oil is certified organic by the USDA and free from additives. It is lightweight, fast-absorbing, and safe for hair, scalp, and sensitive skin.
Soulflower Rosemary Lavender Hair Oil
Infused with rosemary, lavender, and castor oils, this hair growth oil deeply nourishes the scalp and promotes healthy hair growth. Moreover, it also repairs dryness and damage, leaving hair smooth and shiny.
Dabur Amla Hair Oil
Enriched with vitamin C-rich amla extract, this oil may strengthen hair from root to tip and reduce dandruff. It promotes hair growth and maintains natural color and shine.
Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil with Redensyl
It combines onion oil, Redensyl, bhringraj, and amla to strengthen roots and reduce hair fall naturally. This oil is free from sulfates and parabens and safe for treated hair.
Forest Essentials Bhringraj Hair Oil
Made with black sesame, coconut oil, and goat’s milk, this clinically tested hair oil can reduce hair fall and improve texture. This Ayurvedic formulation enhances volume and shine naturally.
How To Choose The Best Hair Oil