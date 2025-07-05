By Tanya Shree
Published Jul 05, 2025

Healthshots

6 Best Hair Growth Serums To Try In 2025

Are you struggling with hair fall or thinning strands? The best hair growth serums can be your saviour as they improve volume and boost overall scalp health. Check out the top-rated picks that contain nourishing oils, peptides and more for added benefits.

WishCare Hair Growth Serum Concentrate

Boost your hair growth with WishCare hair growth serum that contains redensyl, anagain, baicapil, caffeine, biotin and more. It can control hair fall, boost the growth cycle and repair damaged strands.

Bontress PRO+ Scalp Serum

Fight hair fall with Bontress PRO+ Scalp Serum. It contains anagain, capixyl, procapil and redensyl, which help induce growth and prevent thinning. 

Be Bodywise 3% Redensyl And Rosemary Hair Growth Serum

Nourish your scalp with the Be Bodywise 3% Redensyl and Rosemary hair growth serum. Infused with redensyl, anagain and rosemary, it can rejuvenate the scalp, improve hair density and overall hair health.

Soulflower Hair Growth

This clinically proven rosemary redensyl hair growth serum can stimulate hair growth at the root. Packed with rice water extract, melonogray extract and anagain sprout extract, it promotes silky and shiny hair.

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum

Enhance hair density with The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum. Packed with multiple ingredients, this product can lead to thicker, fuller and denser hair.

Pilgrim Redensyl 3% + Angain 4% Advanced Hair Growth Serum

Stimulate hair growth with Pilgrim hair growth serum. Packed with anagain and redensyl, it can increase hair density, rebalance the hair growth cycle, and improve hair texture.

