By Tanya Shree
Published Jun 22, 2025

Healthshots

4 Best Green Tea Face Serums You Need To Try

Say goodbye to dull, tired skin! Green tea face serums are your go-to for a clear, glowing complexion. Packed with antioxidants, they fight acne, soothe irritation, and keep your skin looking fresh and youthful. Explore the best green tea face serums now!

mCaffeine Green Tea Hydrating Face Serum

Packed with green tea, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid, this lightweight green tea serum hydrates for 72 hours, reduces dark spots/ It also prevents sun damage, and promotes healthy, glowing skin for all.

Lotus Botanicals Natural Green Tea HydraDetox Serum

Infused with antioxidants, this serum retains natural moisture, brightens skin, and fades blemishes. It is sulfate-free, non-comedogenic, and pH-balanced, which makes it ideal for healthy, refreshed skin.

Plum Green Tea & Zinc Complex 3% Serum

Fights pimples, tightens pores, and controls oil with green tea, acnacidol™ BG, and zinc PCA. Its anti-inflammatory properties soothe acne-prone skin while keeping your complexion clear and fresh.

Innisfree Green Tea Hyaluronic Hydrating Serum

A blend of jeju green tea extract and seed oil, this serum replenishes moisture and enhances hydration. It gives your skin a healthy, glowing appearance with long-lasting effects.

WOW Skin Science Green Tea Face Serum

This serum contains green tea, aloe vera, and vitamin E to fight aging signs, minimise blemishes, and refine skin texture. It is perfect for brightening and restoring a smooth, youthful glow.

Benefits Of Using Green Tea Face Serum

Green tea face serums hydrate, soothe, and nourish the skin. Packed with antioxidants, they combat free radicals, reduce acne, pigmentation, and fine lines, promote a healthy glow, and protect from UV damage.

