By Tanya Shree
Published Jun 09, 2025
Ghee isn’t just your grandmother's favourite, it is your wellness upgrade in a jar. From digestion to skincare, explore the best ghee brands in India that bring ancient nutrition to modern kitchens.
Aashirvaad Svasti Pure Cow Ghee
Slow-cooked for 3.5 hours, Aashirvaad Svasti Ghee delivers a rich aroma, golden texture, and natural Vitamin A. It gives a perfect finishing touch to elevate your meals with desi warmth.
Amul Pure Ghee
Made from fresh cream, Amul Pure Ghee is rich in vitamins A, D, E, and K. With its signature aroma and texture, this best ghee in India fuels digestion, vitality, and daily energy.
Anveshan A2 Desi Cow Ghee
Crafted using the traditional Bilona method, this A2 ghee from grass-fed Hallikar cows is rich in butyric acid and omega-3s. It is perfect for cooking, skincare, or daily Ayurvedic nourishment.
Vedic Ghee Premium A2 Gir Cow Ghee
Made from grass-fed Gir cows and bilona-churned curd, this pure A2 ghee is packed with CLAs and antioxidants. Moreover, it is ideal for cooking, massage, or adding to your wellness rituals.
Rosier A2 Gir Cow Ghee
Rosier's A2 ghee, made via bilona churning, boasts unmatched aroma and flavour. Rich in healthy fats, it supports heart health, joint strength, and natural immunity in every spoonful.
What Are The Benefits Of The Best Ghee In India?
The best ghee offers rich nutrition, helping to boost immunity, improve digestion, and enhance skin and heart health. Additionally, it gives essential vitamins like A, D, E, and K, with a delicious aroma and taste.