By Tanya Shree
Published Mar 26, 2025
Buff away dullness and refresh your skin with the best face scrubs! From deep cleansing to gentle exfoliation, these scrubs remove dead skin, unclog pores, and reveal a radiant glow. Check out these 4 best face scrubs for smooth skin.
Neutrogena Deep Clean Invigorating Foaming Scrub
Revitalise your skin with this deep-cleaning foaming gel scrub. Gentle exfoliators remove dirt, oil, and dead skin, leaving your face refreshed, energized, and invigorated without plastic microbeads!
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Paula's Choice offers a powerful yet gentle leave-on exfoliant that unclogs pores, smooths wrinkles and brightens skin. With 2% salicylic acid, it fights blackheads, fine lines, and dullness.
mCaffeine Coffee Face Scrub
Wake up your skin with energising coffee and walnut exfoliation! This scrub removes tan, blackheads, and dead skin, leaving your face fresh, glowing, and irresistibly smooth with an aromatic coffee touch.
Lotus Herbals Apriscrub Fresh Apricot Scrub
Infused with apricot and walnut shells, this natural scrub gently buffs away dead skin, enhances elasticity, and reveals youthful, radiant skin—free from chemicals and full of nourishing goodness!
Benefits Of The Best Face Scrub
Exfoliating your face with a scrub can remove dead skin cells, unclog pores and improve skin texture. Regular use may reduce the appearance of dark spots and brighten your skin.
How Often Should You Use A Face Scrub?
You can use face scrub 2-3 times a week. But make sure to adjust the frequency depending on your skin type. Consult your dermatologist for better guidance.