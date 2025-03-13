By Tanya Shree
Published Mar 13, 2025
Holi colours can strip moisture from your skin, leaving it dry and irritated. Applying the best face oil can create a protective barrier to prevent colour absorption and lock in hydration. Here are the best picks!
Minimalist Squalane 100% Face Oil
Lightweight yet deeply hydrating, this pure squalane oil helps lock in moisture and restores elasticity by creating a protective barrier against Holi colours. It is non-greasy and fast-absorbing, which can keep your skin soft and nourished.
INTIMIFY Kumkumadi Tailam Face Oil
Infused with saffron and Ayurvedic herbs, this Kumkumadi oil brightens skin and reduces pigmentation. It shields against Holi colours while deeply nourishing, leaving your skin radiant and blemish-free post-celebration.
Auravedic Kumkumadi Oil
Auravedic Kumkumadi Oil blends potent botanicals to enhance glow, and even skin tone, and prevent Holi colour damage. It is lightweight and fast-absorbing, which helps to keep your skin hydrated, smooth, and youthful.
Plum Grape Seed & Sea Buckthorn Face Oil
Packed with 10 natural oils, Plum Face Oil can intensely hydrate and restore lost nutrients. It forms a protective layer against Holi colours while keeping skin soft, smooth, and radiant.
Palmer’s Skin Therapy Face Oil
Enriched with cocoa butter, rosehip oil, and retinol, this non-comedogenic Palmer's Skin Therapy Face Oil can fight dryness and uneven skin tone. It helps repair post-Holi skin damage while keeping it supple and nourished.
Benefits Of Using The Best Face Oil Before Holi
Investing in the best face oil can keep your skin protected. It creates a protective barrier to prevent Holi colours from seeping into the skin. They lock in moisture, reduce irritation, and keep skin nourished, making post-Holi colour removal easier and gentler.
Best Skincare Kits For Healthy Skin