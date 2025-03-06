10 Best Exercises To Build Abs At Home 

By Aayushi Gupta
Published Mar 06, 2025
Looking to tone your abs from the comfort of your own home? Here are 10 simple yet effective exercises that will help you get a strong, defined core without any equipment!
Start in a push-up position. Bring one knee toward your chest and quickly switch legs, as if you are climbing. This exercise works your entire core, helping you build abdominal muscles.
Mountain Climbers
Hold a push-up position with your forearms on the ground. Keep your body straight from head to toe and engage your core. It strengthens your abs and helps with balance and stability.
Plank
Lie on your side, propping your body up on one elbow. Lift your hips so your body forms a straight line. This targets your obliques (side abs) and helps improve balance.
Side Plank
Sit on the floor with your knees bent. Lean back slightly and twist your torso from side to side, touching the floor beside your hips. This targets your obliques and strengthens your core.
Russian Twist
Lie on your back with your legs straight. Slowly raise your legs to a 90-degree angle, then lower them without touching the floor. This works your lower abs.
Leg Raises
Lie on your back with your hands at your sides. Bring your knees toward your chest, then lift your hips off the ground. This exercise engages your lower abs and lower body.
Reverse Crunch
Lie on your back, bringing your knees toward your chest. Alternately extend your legs while twisting your torso, bringing your opposite elbow to the opposite knee. This targets both your upper and lower abs.
Bicycle Crunch
A classic move where you lie on your back, bend your knees, and lift your torso toward your knees, engaging your abs. It strengthens, tightens and tones the abdominal muscles.
Sit Ups
Stand tall and jog in place, bringing your knees up toward your chest. This gets your heart rate up while also engaging your core muscles. It also targets the upper body and hips.
High Knees
Lie on your back, extend your arms toward the ceiling, and slowly lower one arm and the opposite leg, keeping your back flat. Switch sides. This exercise targets and strengthens your core muscles.
Dead Bug
