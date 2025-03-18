By Tanya Shree
Published Mar 18, 2025
Does your skin feel as dry as a scrubber? Make sure to use the best body lotions for dry skin. It can lock in moisture, strengthen the natural barrier and boost hydration, leaving your skin feeling soft and smooth. Try these 4 best body lotions for long-lasting moisture.
CeraVe Moisturising Lotion
Hydrate and restore dry skin with CeraVe Moisturising Lotion. This lightweight, oil-free and non-comedogenic product contains 3 essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid to deeply nourish your body without clogging pores.
Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion
Dermatologist-recommended, non-greasy, and hypoallergenic formula, Cetaphil lotion may hydrate and protect normal to dry skin. It may instantly soften and smooth skin while restoring its natural barrier.
Lubriderm Daily Moisture Lotion
Lubriderm Daily Moisture Lotion is a lightweight and fragrance-free formula. Ideal for normal to dry skin, it absorbs quickly, leaving skin feeling soft, smooth, and nourished all day without a greasy feel.
Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Body Moisturiser
This glycerin-rich formula delivers 24-hour hydration for dry, rough skin. It may instantly absorb, locking in moisture for a soft, healthy glow. Try this non-greasy and deeply nourishing lotion for lasting comfort!
Benefits Of The Best Body Lotion For Dry Skin
Lathering your dry skin with a good body lotion can leave it feeling soft and smooth. It may improve the skin's texture, and hydration along with providing relief from dryness-related discomfort.
Are There Any Side Effects Of Body Lotion For Dry Skin?
Most body lotions are safe, but some may cause irritation, clogged pores, or allergic reactions, especially if they contain fragrances, alcohol, or comedogenic ingredients. Always patch-test before use!