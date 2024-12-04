By Tanya Shree
Published Dec 04, 2024
Rice water is a popular Korean ingredient for skin and hair. But do you, it is also beneficial for weight loss. Know the 5 benefits of this nutrient-rich drink and achieve your fitness goals.
Low-Calorie Content
Rice water can be a low-calorie alternative to sugary drinks. By controlling hunger pangs and managing cravings, it can control overall calorie intake.
Improves Digestion
The starch present in rice water may help relieve digestive issues. By reducing fat accumulation and promoting fat metabolism, rice water can effectively manage weight.
Promotes Satiety
Drinking rice water can create a feeling of fullness because of its starch content. This can help reduce overeating and snacking between meals and support controlled calorie intake.
Balances Electrolytes
Rice water can also replenish electrolytes like potassium and magnesium, especially after exercise. It can help to prevent dehydration, reduce fatigue and support the body's ability to burn fat effectively.
Boosts Metabolism
Packed with essential nutrients like vitamin B, rice water can help enhance metabolism. This can help in burning calories more efficiently and supporting your weight loss journey.
While rice water is healthy, excess drinking may lead to constipation. It is recommended to drink 1-2 cups a day and if you end up consuming more it may lead to bloating as well as gas.