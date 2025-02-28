By Aayushi Gupta
Published Feb 28, 2025

Healthshots

9 Health Benefits Of Star Anise

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Star anise is an age-old fragrant spice that not only enhances the flavour of the meal but also offers a variety of health benefits. From improving digestion to boosting immunity, here are 9 health benefits of star anise you should know.

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Star anise is full of antioxidants, which help protect the body from free radicals that can damage cells and lead to chronic diseases.

Rich in Antioxidants

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

It is known for its ability to reduce inflammation in the body, helping to ease discomfort and prevent conditions like arthritis.

Anti-inflammatory Properties

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

This spice can support weight loss by boosting metabolism and improving digestion, making it easier to shed extra kilos.

Aids Weight Loss

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Star anise promotes healthy digestion, reducing bloating, indigestion, and gas. It is a great natural remedy for gut problems.

Improves Digestion

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Packed with vitamin C and other nutrients, star anise helps strengthen the immune system, keeping you healthy and protected from illnesses.

Boosts Immunity

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

The antioxidants in star anise can help combat skin ageing and protect the skin from environmental stressors, leading to a brighter, healthier skin tone.

Good for Skin

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Its antimicrobial properties help fight off respiratory infections, making it an excellent natural remedy for colds, coughs, and congestion.

Promotes Respiratory Health

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Star anise has a calming effect on the body, making it helpful for reducing stress and promoting restful sleep. You may prepare a star anise tea to gain this benefit.

Aids Relaxation and Sleep

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

For women experiencing cramps or discomfort during menstruation, star anise can provide relief due to its anti-inflammatory and muscle-relaxing properties.

Relieves Menstrual Pain

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

5 Indian spices that you must add to your diet to burn belly fat

Read Now

Image Credits : Adobe Stock