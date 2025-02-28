By Aayushi Gupta
Star anise is an age-old fragrant spice that not only enhances the flavour of the meal but also offers a variety of health benefits. From improving digestion to boosting immunity, here are 9 health benefits of star anise you should know.
Star anise is full of antioxidants, which help protect the body from free radicals that can damage cells and lead to chronic diseases.
Rich in Antioxidants
It is known for its ability to reduce inflammation in the body, helping to ease discomfort and prevent conditions like arthritis.
Anti-inflammatory Properties
This spice can support weight loss by boosting metabolism and improving digestion, making it easier to shed extra kilos.
Aids Weight Loss
Star anise promotes healthy digestion, reducing bloating, indigestion, and gas. It is a great natural remedy for gut problems.
Improves Digestion
Packed with vitamin C and other nutrients, star anise helps strengthen the immune system, keeping you healthy and protected from illnesses.
Boosts Immunity
The antioxidants in star anise can help combat skin ageing and protect the skin from environmental stressors, leading to a brighter, healthier skin tone.
Good for Skin
Its antimicrobial properties help fight off respiratory infections, making it an excellent natural remedy for colds, coughs, and congestion.
Promotes Respiratory Health
Star anise has a calming effect on the body, making it helpful for reducing stress and promoting restful sleep. You may prepare a star anise tea to gain this benefit.
Aids Relaxation and Sleep
For women experiencing cramps or discomfort during menstruation, star anise can provide relief due to its anti-inflammatory and muscle-relaxing properties.
Relieves Menstrual Pain
