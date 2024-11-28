By Aayushi Gupta
Published Nov 28, 2024
Water chestnuts, or singhara, is a winter vegetable that is not only delicious but packed with fibre, potassium, and vitamin C and low in calories. Know 10 health benefits it offers.
Since singhara is low in calories and high in fibre, it makes for a filling and nutritious snack. Its fibre content helps control hunger pangs, making it easier to manage weight.
Supports Weight Loss
Singhara is rich in potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure by balancing sodium levels in the body. It also contains antioxidants that help the body fight oxidative stress, reducing the risk of heart-related diseases.
Promotes Heart Health
The antioxidants and vitamins in singhara promote healthy, glowing skin. Vitamin C, in particular, aids in collagen production, helping to keep the skin youthful and vibrant.
Gives You Healthy Skin
Singhara has a low glycemic index, which helps regulate blood sugar levels. It is a good option for people with diabetes or those looking to manage their blood sugar levels.
Regulates Blood Sugar
The vitamin C in singhara helps boost the immune system, protecting the body from infections and diseases. This is particularly essential in winter, when the risk of infection is higher.
Strengthens Immunity
Singhara is a good source of minerals like calcium and magnesium. They are vital for maintaining strong bones and preventing bone-related issues, especially as the body is more susceptible to joint pain in winter.
Good for Bone Health
Rich in dietary fiber, singhara aids in smooth digestion and prevents constipation. Its high water content promotes smooth bowel movements, which is essential during winter when digestion can slow down.
Improves Digestion
Singhara is a rich source of carbohydrates, which provide a steady energy boost. This is especially beneficial in the colder months when the body requires more fuel to stay warm.
Boosts Energy
Singhara has natural detoxifying properties that helps to eliminate toxins from the body. This can support overall health, especially kidney and liver functions.
Detoxifies the Body
Singhara is packed with vitamin B6 nutrient that is known to reduce stress and uplift mood. This vitamin produces neurotransmitters that balance mood and brain activities, reducing stress levels.
Reduces stress