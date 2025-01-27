By Aayushi Gupta
Published Jan 27, 2025
Red bananas are not just a colourful variation of regular yellow bananas, but they also offer numerous health benefits. Here are 5 good reasons to include them in your diet.
Packed With Antioxidants
Red bananas are rich in antioxidants, particularly vitamin C and anthocyanins. They help fight free radicals in the body, reducing oxidative stress and protecting cells from damage.
Aids In Digestion
Like yellow bananas, red bananas are an excellent source of dietary fibre. The fibre helps promote healthy digestion, regulates bowel movements, and prevents constipation.
Promotes Heart Health
Red bananas are rich in potassium, an essential mineral that helps regulate blood pressure. Adequate potassium intake can reduce the risk of stroke, lower blood pressure, and support overall heart health.
Manages Blood Sugar Levels
Red bananas have a low glycemic index, meaning they release sugar into the bloodstream gradually. This helps prevent spikes in blood sugar levels, making them a great snack for people with diabetes.
Supports Eye Health
The anthocyanins and vitamin A found in red bananas contribute to good vision. These nutrients protect the eyes from damage caused by free radicals and may help reduce the risk of age-related vision problems.