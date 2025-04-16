By Aayushi Gupta
Published Apr 16, 2025
Pomegranates are not just tasty—they are also packed with nutrients that can do wonders for your body. Here are 9 health benefits of eating this superfruit regularly.
Pomegranates are rich in powerful antioxidants, especially punicalagins and anthocyanins. These help fight off harmful free radicals in your body, slowing down ageing and protecting your cells.
Packed With Antioxidants
Chronic inflammation can lead to various health issues. The natural compounds in pomegranates help reduce inflammation, which can lower the risk of diseases like arthritis and heart problems.
Loaded With Anti-inflammatory Properties
When consumed regularly pomegranate can help lower blood pressure and improve cholesterol levels. This supports heart health and can reduce the risk of heart disease over time.
Good For Heart Health
Pomegranate contains antioxidants that can help prevent and repair DNA damage, reducing the risk of cancer. As per a study published in Nutrients, this fruit can lower the risk of lover cancer.
Contains Anti-cancer Properties
Pomegranates are a good source of fibre, which helps your digestive system work smoothly. Eating it regularly can help prevent constipation and support gut health.
Improves Digestion
Rich in vitamin C and other nutrients, pomegranates can help strengthen your immune system, making it easier to fight off seasonal colds and infections.
Boosts Immunity
Pomegranate juice has been shown to protect the kidneys and support overall urinary health. It can prevent the stones from forming especially in people with recurrent kidney stones.
Supports Urinary Health
The antioxidants and vitamins in pomegranates keeps skin hydrated and nourished, reducing signs of ageing and improving skin texture over time.
Gives You Healthy Skin
Pomegranate may help improve memory and protect the brain from age-related decline, thanks to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds.
Promotes Brain Functions
