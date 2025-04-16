By Aayushi Gupta
Published Apr 16, 2025

Healthshots

9 Health Benefits Of Pomegranate 

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Pomegranates are not just tasty—they are also packed with nutrients that can do wonders for your body. Here are 9 health benefits of eating this superfruit regularly.

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Pomegranates are rich in powerful antioxidants, especially punicalagins and anthocyanins. These help fight off harmful free radicals in your body, slowing down ageing and protecting your cells.

Packed With Antioxidants

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Chronic inflammation can lead to various health issues. The natural compounds in pomegranates help reduce inflammation, which can lower the risk of diseases like arthritis and heart problems.

Loaded With Anti-inflammatory Properties

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

When consumed regularly pomegranate can help lower blood pressure and improve cholesterol levels. This supports heart health and can reduce the risk of heart disease over time.

Good For Heart Health

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Pomegranate contains antioxidants that can help prevent and repair DNA damage, reducing the risk of cancer. As per a study published in Nutrients, this fruit can lower the risk of lover cancer.

Contains Anti-cancer Properties

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Pomegranates are a good source of fibre, which helps your digestive system work smoothly. Eating it regularly can help prevent constipation and support gut health.

Improves Digestion

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Rich in vitamin C and other nutrients, pomegranates can help strengthen your immune system, making it easier to fight off seasonal colds and infections.

Boosts Immunity

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Pomegranate juice has been shown to protect the kidneys and support overall urinary health. It can prevent the stones from forming especially in people with recurrent kidney stones. 

Supports Urinary Health

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

The antioxidants and vitamins in pomegranates keeps skin hydrated and nourished, reducing signs of ageing and improving skin texture over time.

Gives You Healthy Skin

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Pomegranate may help improve memory and protect the brain from age-related decline, thanks to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds.

Promotes Brain Functions

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Eating a pomegranate? 5 things to avoid with it

Read Now

Image Credits : Adobe Stock