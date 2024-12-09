By Aayushi Gupta
Published Dec 09, 2024
As winter sets in, the immune system and digestion often take a hit. But what if a simple, tangy treat like pickles could help keep you healthy during the chilly months? Know 9 reasons to consume pickles.
Pickles, especially those made with ingredients like garlic, turmeric, and chili, contain antioxidants that help fight free radicals. This can reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease.
Packed with Antioxidants
Apart from antioxidants, pickles are packed with antibacterial properties that can help strengthen the immune system. This is especially crucial during the winter months when colds and flu are common.
Boosts Immunity
Winter can disrupt both digestion and immunity. However, consuming fermented pickles, which are rich in probiotics, can help improve gut health and boost the immune system.
Rich in Probiotics
The vinegar or brine in pickles stimulates digestive enzymes, improving digestion and reducing bloating. This can help prevent the digestive issues that are common during the colder months.
Improves Digestion
Pickles are preserved in brine that can help maintain hydration. In winter, dehydration can often go unnoticed due to the cold, but pickles can help keep you hydrated.
Helps Hydration
Pickles are a good source of sodium and potassium, essential electrolytes that help maintain balance in the body.
Provides Electrolytes
Low in calories, pickles help curb cravings, making them a great snack for those looking to manage their weight during the winter months.
Promotes Weight Loss
Eating fermented foods is found to help with insulin resistance and inflammation. Plus, the vinegar in pickles may help regulate blood sugar levels, which can be beneficial for people with diabetes.
Regulates Blood Sugar
With vitamin C and antioxidants, pickles can help fight early signs of ageing, dry skin and promote collagen production, improving skin health during the winter months.
Improves Skin Health