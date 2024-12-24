By Aayushi Gupta
Published Dec 24, 2024

Healthshots

7 Health Benefits of Persimmon Superfood

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Persimmons are a delicious and nutritious fruit that offers a wide range of health benefits. Packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, this superfood offers these 7 health benefits you should know.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Packed with Antioxidants

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Loaded with antioxidants like vitamin C, beta-carotene, and flavonoids, persimmons help neutralise harmful free radicals in the body. In turn, it can reduce the risk of chronic diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. 

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Contains Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

From arthritis, obesity, and diabetes to heart disease and cancer are all linked to chronic inflammation. Packed with anti-inflammatory properties, persimmons can help reduce inflammation in the body.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Lowers Cholesterol Levels

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Persimmons are a good source of fibre, especially soluble fibre, which helps lower bad cholesterol (LDL) levels. Regularly consuming this superfood can improve heart health by improving lipid profiles.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Improves Digestion

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Apart from heart health, fibre is also essential for digestion. The high fibre content in persimmons aids in digestion by promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation. 

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Enhances Eye Health

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Persimmons are rich in vitamin A, which is essential for maintaining healthy vision. Vitamin A helps protect the eyes from age-related conditions like macular degeneration and cataracts.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Boosts Immunity

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Blend frozen bananas until smooth for a creamy base. Add in your favourite toppings, such as nuts, cocoa powder, or berries, for added flavour and nutrients.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Helps in Weight Loss

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Low in calories but high in fibre, persimmons make excellent superfoods for those looking to lose weight. The fibre helps you feel fuller for longer, reducing overeating and overall calorie intake.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock
Check out the latest stories:
10 benefits of singhara fruit in winter
7 reasons why fruits are better than fruit juice
5 protein-rich fruits for weight loss
5 hydrating fruits for weight loss